As National Retail Pptys Com (NNN) Shares Declined, Dorsey Wright & Associates Increased Stake by $705,595; Adobe (ADBE) Market Value Rose While Alyeska Investment Group LP Cut Its Position by $52.08 Million

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 88.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 195,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 25,334 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 221,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $284.6. About 1.33M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc Com (NNN) by 55.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 12,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 36,005 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 23,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $57.68. About 680,713 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Going Back To The STORE For Value – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National Retail Properties Q4 FFO misses; repeats 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Retail Properties: A Best-In-Breed Blue Chip Made For The SWAN Investor – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Retail -1.3% on 6M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Etf Tr Ii S&P500 L by 6,860 shares to 62,828 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Cohen&Steer Re (ICF) by 3,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,367 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Communicatns New Com (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 245,778 shares. Blackrock reported 23.31M shares stake. Zimmer Prtn LP has 0.41% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 625,000 shares. Hallmark Capital Inc accumulated 33,765 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Liability invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Raymond James Na has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). 211 were reported by Toth Finance Advisory Corp. Aew Cap LP has 2.87% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv accumulated 213,583 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.03% or 22,859 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Proshare Advsr Llc has 0.09% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Communication Ltd reported 0.23% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Wells Fargo & Mn has 2.11M shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Adobe a Buy? – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: NVIDIA, Microsoft, Adobe and Advanced Micro – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “IVV, KO, ADBE, ORCL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.66 million are owned by Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership. 1,142 were reported by Webster Natl Bank N A. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 28,514 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sandhill Cap Partners Ltd Llc invested 3.53% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jefferies Gp Ltd Com reported 1,451 shares stake. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 24,519 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Zacks Investment invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Penobscot Investment Mgmt holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 8,395 shares. Ally Fin stated it has 0.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 1.82 million are held by Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability. Guardian Tru Co owns 10,113 shares. Voloridge Management invested 0.49% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 31,638 shares or 1.88% of the stock. The Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.22% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 44.75 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gs Acquisition Hldgs Corp by 1.00M shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $15.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Far Pt Acquisition Corp by 669,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).