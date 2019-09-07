As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Parnassus Investments Raised Holding; Boeing Company (BA) Stock Price Declined While Rothschild Investment Trimmed by $2.29 Million Its Holding

Rothschild Investment Corp decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp sold 6,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 39,453 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.05 million, down from 45,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 08/03/2018 – JET AIRWAYS (INDIA) CEO SAYS CO NOT “OFFICIALLY” CANCELLED ITS WIDEBODY 787 AIRCRAFT ORDER WITH BOEING; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL ORDERS 255 ON COMPANY WEBSITE; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 75 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q EPS $4.15; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 73,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 11.11 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.91M, up from 11.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 4.33 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 48,614 shares to 4.12 million shares, valued at $464.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 91,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated has 0.03% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Kentucky Retirement reported 16,764 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 13,642 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 123,748 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.04% or 589,923 shares in its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Oak Associate Oh accumulated 13,125 shares. 1.55M are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins Com The. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.13% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Jefferies Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Reliance Communications Of Delaware holds 23,391 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cleararc Capital holds 0.05% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 9,326 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited reported 344,373 shares. Qv Invsts has invested 2.67% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 617,775 shares.

Rothschild Investment Corp, which manages about $1.10B and $852.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital Income Bldr Fd Cl F 3 by 17,146 shares to 134,334 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln has 8,461 shares. Goelzer Invest Management holds 6,965 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.63% or 79,609 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Llc holds 0.25% or 3,010 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Cap Mngmt Mi owns 52,944 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Linscomb Williams reported 4,885 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Co has 48,956 shares. Payden & Rygel owns 33,000 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 1.36M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.68% or 4,000 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested in 0.93% or 32,050 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.3% or 55,413 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.67% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Liability accumulated 1.05% or 5,541 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.