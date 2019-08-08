As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Valuation Declined, Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $1.12 Million; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Argent Trust Company Has Lifted Position

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 41.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 4,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 13,980 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 9,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $185.4. About 72,528 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 17/04/2018 – Cramer and Moreno search the charts of Boeing, Northrup Grumman and Raytheon for positive signs; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 281,685 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Coal Res Lp by 105,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 199,931 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 41,808 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 23,506 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). State Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 1.52 million shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 442,302 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Limited Partnership invested 0.18% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 379,149 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 0.05% stake. Oak Associates Oh owns 13,125 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 165,922 shares. Nuwave Limited invested in 6,598 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 118,526 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 676,156 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers stated it has 2,368 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Toth Advisory invested in 0% or 40 shares. Savant Cap Lc has invested 0.12% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Biltmore Wealth Management Limited Com has 0.29% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 3,009 shares. Peddock Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 520 shares. Natl Asset Inc owns 7,703 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Blair William Il reported 194,891 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Limited Co has 11,173 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Linscomb & Williams stated it has 5,452 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cumberland Ltd has 1.68% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Randolph Commerce, Ohio-based fund reported 67,957 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 315,336 shares. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp Incorporated has 4,862 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Umb Bankshares N A Mo holds 106,608 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Hm Capital Mngmt Llc invested in 2,089 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Wood Michael J also sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares. Jimenez Frank R also sold $752,828 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares.