As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Valuation Declined, Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Lifted by $880,022 Its Position; As Carnival (CCL) Valuation Declined, Tower Bridge Advisors Boosted Position

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 10,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 290,241 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 billion, up from 279,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.3. About 1.65 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 01/04/2018 – Idaho DOL: Idaho Department of Labor Job Carnival; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees FY Adj EPS $4.20-Adj EPS $4.40; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – WANG CHUNNING APPOINTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Cumulative Advanced Bookings for the Remainder of 2018 Are in Line With the Prior Yr at Higher Prices

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 33,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.11M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.47 million, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 3.61M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun has 33,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Viking Fund Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.73% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 110,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 719,282 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 1,124 shares in its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion holds 25,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Salem Inv Counselors reported 2,600 shares. Holt Cap Ltd Company Dba Holt Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.12% or 14,910 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Co has invested 0.33% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 210,693 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Becker Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.86% or 870,663 shares. City Company has 122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 17,116 shares.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 22,682 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $198.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bancolombia Sa (NYSE:CIB) by 9,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 750,678 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 539 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 882,661 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,494 shares in its portfolio. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price invested 0.22% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Sun Life holds 683 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Reilly Financial Ltd Com accumulated 23,573 shares. Camarda Advsr Llc has invested 0.03% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Limited stated it has 501,300 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 20,824 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 50,993 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Kentucky-based Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 568,485 shares. The Ohio-based Cleararc has invested 0.09% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moors And Cabot invested in 7,806 shares or 0.03% of the stock.