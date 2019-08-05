As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stock Value Declined, Holder Vulcan Value Partners Has Trimmed Position; Heritage Investors Management Decreased Its Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $377,086 as Stock Value Rose

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 515,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 21.20 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.85M, down from 21.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.09. About 7.43 million shares traded or 55.83% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 2,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 36,274 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, down from 38,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 27/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $162; 02/05/2018 – Union Pacific Above Peer Average

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.85 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,266 shares to 274,923 shares, valued at $10.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 56,574 shares to 310,602 shares, valued at $553.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.