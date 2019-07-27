As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stock Value Declined, Holder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Its Holding; Envestnet Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $5.38 Million as Valuation Rose

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 17,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,515 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 106,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 4.61 million shares traded or 3.55% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 18.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 28,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 181,545 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.67M, up from 153,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $230.55. About 2.15 million shares traded or 84.00% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 2.66M shares to 4.22 million shares, valued at $95.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (LTPZ) by 7,641 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,190 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Air Products Buys Back Air Separation Units and Supplies Industrial Gases to Shanxi Jinmei Huayu in China for Major Energy Project – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Love Drop The Ball On Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.08% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Hawaii owns 5,526 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co stated it has 0.18% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Associated Banc reported 105,096 shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Culbertson A N And Communications Inc holds 25,137 shares. 48,586 were accumulated by Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Company owns 63,328 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc accumulated 603,596 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Camarda Fin Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 104 shares. Cap Advsrs Ltd Ltd reported 0.02% stake. Amalgamated Comml Bank holds 27,815 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 72,235 are owned by First Natl Bank Of Omaha.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 35,226 shares to 95 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 16,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,914 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard (VFH).