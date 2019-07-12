As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stock Value Declined, Hikari Power LTD Trimmed Its Holding; As Newmont Mining (NEM) Stock Value Declined, Cheviot Value Management Cut Stake by $666,330

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 2.96M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 43.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 33,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 77,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47B market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $22.02. It is down 39.82% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston owns 59,812 shares. State Teachers Retirement System owns 732,321 shares. Rampart Inv Limited Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,910 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1.99M shares. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 2.19 million shares. First Trust Advsr LP reported 216,351 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has 750,667 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Majedie Asset Management reported 1.75M shares. Madison Investment Holdg holds 290,900 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 1,251 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Washington Bankshares has 0.06% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 9,885 shares. 2.45M were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Com. 7,803 are held by Victory Capital Mgmt. Oppenheimer And Commerce Incorporated holds 0.1% or 99,642 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Comerica Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 102,969 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $179,183 activity. Shares for $136,520 were sold by Goldberg Gary J.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $222.60M for 36.46 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ariel Invs Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 854,224 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank & stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Hartford Inv Mngmt Co holds 0.03% or 41,808 shares. First Allied Advisory has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 12,656 shares. 2,550 were reported by Washington Tru Comml Bank. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 1,972 shares. Verition Fund Limited Co holds 0.05% or 48,711 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). First Republic Mgmt stated it has 246,924 shares. 314,332 are owned by Reinhart Partners. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership invested 0.06% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 23,107 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md reported 686,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,340 shares to 290,960 shares, valued at $40.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class A (BRKA) by 7 shares in the quarter, for a total of 743 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV).

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -70.00% EPS growth.