As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stock Price Declined, Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Price Rose, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Cut Its Stake by $1.09 Million

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 23.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 279,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 913,424 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.31 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 2.94 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc sold 5,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,614 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $517,000, down from 8,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $975.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 07/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Rumor: Apple may Drop the OLED iPhone Notch in 2019; 27/04/2018 – APPLE FLAVOR & FRAGRANCE 603020.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST 400 MLN YUAN TO SET UP TWO UNITS; 16/04/2018 – Apple Loses Ground to Amazon in Smart Home Deals With Builders; 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 23/05/2018 – Apple signs deal with Volkswagen for driverless cars; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn reported 23,205 shares. 1.83M were reported by Amer Century Cos. Gulf Int Bankshares (Uk) Limited has invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il owns 18,015 shares. Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 55,039 shares stake. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 67,067 shares stake. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 270,649 shares. 15,271 were reported by Regions Corp. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Co Ma stated it has 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Eaton Vance reported 228,630 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hallmark Capital owns 12,617 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 3,358 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial Incorporated has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.66M for 62.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 5.12 million shares to 6.83 million shares, valued at $107.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 96,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY).

