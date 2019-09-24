As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stock Declined, Pzena Investment Management Boosted by $167.57 Million Its Stake; Pzena Investment Management Increases Stake in Key (KEY)

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Key Corp (KEY) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 39,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 7.02 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.65M, up from 6.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Key Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 931,932 shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn

Pzena Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 45.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc bought 7.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 24.23M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $538.53 million, up from 16.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 234,485 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Gp Ltd Company reported 191,201 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 941,500 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Horizon Investments Lc stated it has 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 244 shares. Pnc Group Inc Inc owns 72,898 shares. Gulf Interest Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd accumulated 91,192 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Steadfast Mgmt Lp holds 788,347 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Com reported 32 shares. 3.40M were reported by Massachusetts Fin Service Company Ma. 448,676 are held by Jpmorgan Chase Co. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 11,777 shares. Moreover, Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 3,291 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). S&Co invested in 0.06% or 25,545 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL) by 9,042 shares to 63,242 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr by 508,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.11M shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE).

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Whitestone REIT declares $0.095 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Race Out To Buy National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Oilwell Varco Awarded Equipment Package and Design Orders for One of World’s Largest Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Vessels – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Corp invested in 0.03% or 195,600 shares. Cibc Asset owns 114,219 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 1.88M shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Com has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Germany-based Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.04% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Sg Americas Secs Lc holds 144,563 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 11,521 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Captrust holds 0% or 2,095 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Llc reported 5,279 shares. Carret Asset Ltd reported 19,514 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fsi Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 26,985 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.31% or 541,440 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Dupont stated it has 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 266,594 were reported by Highland Cap Ltd.