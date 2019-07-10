As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Stock Declined, Mountain Lake Investment Management Has Upped Its Stake; As Green Dot (GDOT) Stock Declined, Elk Creek Partners Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.13 Million

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 3.28 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 35,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 227,364 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.79M, up from 191,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 364,867 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 15/05/2018 – Harvest Adds Twilio, Exits TrueCar, Cuts Green Dot: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $161,646 activity.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 163,422 shares to 570,017 shares, valued at $24.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evo Pmts Inc by 28,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,699 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd.

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green Dot jumps as KBW upgrades to outperform – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in June – Motley Fool” published on April 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Is No One Talking About These 2 Fintech Stocks? – Motley Fool” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst: Apple’s New Credit Card Bodes Well For Green Dot – Benzinga” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Green Dot Corp. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Int Grp holds 0.03% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 124,975 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested 0% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Guggenheim Cap Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 11,842 shares. Glenmede Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 104,900 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Equity has 0% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 6,060 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has invested 0.05% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 148,775 shares. Td Asset Incorporated reported 3,600 shares stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0.21% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 45,944 shares. Westfield LP reported 365,160 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 140,600 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 490,284 shares. Toscafund Asset Llp invested in 155,010 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT).

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Coal Res Lp by 105,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Select Equity Group Inc Lp stated it has 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Carmignac Gestion owns 25,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 2.60 million shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Amalgamated Comml Bank invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 73,405 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Co holds 2.42 million shares. Bp Public Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Hallmark Capital Management holds 0.04% or 13,642 shares in its portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division stated it has 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 5,259 shares. Peoples Svcs Corp invested in 3,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Marathon Asset Management Llp invested in 1.11 million shares or 0.39% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.06% or 3.71M shares. 545,289 were accumulated by Sei.

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Focus On Energy: Cenovus Energy Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “9 Things This Well-Respected Oil CEO Wants Investors to Know About the Oil Market – The Motley Fool” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shaw Communications declares CAD 0.0985 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. Stumbled in the Third Quarter – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 26, 2018.