As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Share Price Declined, St Germain D J Co Has Boosted Its Holding by $322,520; Telemus Capital Has Trimmed Holding in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by $3.52 Million as Share Price Declined

St Germain D J Co Inc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NOV) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Germain D J Co Inc bought 14,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 314,626 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.99 million, up from 299,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Germain D J Co Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 2.73 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) by 23.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 704,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% . The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.54 million, down from 2.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Capital Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 190,714 shares traded. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) has risen 0.17% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BKCC News: 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORP – QTRLY GAAP NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.20 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – BKCC 4Q INVESTMENT EPS 20C, EST. 18C (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT 4Q TOTAL ASSETS $799.9M; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – ON MARCH 15, ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT – AMENDMENT TO PERMANENTLY REDUCE MULTICURRENCY COMMITMENTS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $400 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – BKCC 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 16C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Cap Investment Corp Announces Transition in Leadership and Elevation of Senior Investors; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment: Jason Mehring Succeeds Zugay as Chmn of the USPC Investment Committee; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTL; 22/03/2018 – BlackRock Capital Investment Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 144,313 shares to 728,278 shares, valued at $10.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 283,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,941 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

More notable recent BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer and Appoints New Interim CFO – Business Wire” on October 24, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BlackRock Capital Investment: Further Losses Are Sure To Follow – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Identifying Risk In BDCs: BlackRock Capital Investment – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2017. More interesting news about BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation Appoints New Chief Executive Officer and New Chairman of the Board – Business Wire” published on December 22, 2016 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019, Declares Third Quarter Distribution of $0.14 per Share – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. BKCC’s profit will be $10.33 million for 8.43 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

St Germain D J Co Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $917.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 2,515 shares to 128,363 shares, valued at $17.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,734 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T prepays, terminates $5.9B in term loans – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “World’s Foremost Blockchain Experts And Groundbreaking Projects Part Of The Upcoming BiTA Symposium – Benzinga” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.