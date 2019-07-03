As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Market Value Declined, Mountain Lake Investment Management Boosted Holding by $1.12 Million; Ilumina (ILMN) Holding Has Boosted by Tirschwell & Loewy Inc

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Ilumina (ILMN) by 94.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 11,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,530 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 12,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Ilumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $377.82. About 538,925 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 508,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 465,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 1.31M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $4.39 million activity. deSouza Francis A had sold 3,000 shares worth $848,854. FLATLEY JAY T sold $969,078 worth of stock. 124 shares valued at $34,734 were sold by Dadswell Charles on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 2,088 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Us Financial Bank De reported 12,634 shares stake. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.2% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) holds 0.92% or 9,742 shares in its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Baillie Gifford Co has invested 5.43% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Voya Invest Management Lc reported 69,258 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 83,871 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 21,694 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Blue Financial holds 0.2% or 1,235 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). First Mercantile Tru has 0.21% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 244,969 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 127,145 shares. 2,186 are owned by Sigma Planning. 3,365 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR) by 40,000 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

