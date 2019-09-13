As National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder S&Co Trimmed Its Holding; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Declined, Drexel Morgan & Company Raised by $432,549 Its Position

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 53.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 11,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 31,716 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 20,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 7.61 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc Com (NOV) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 17,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 25,545 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568,000, down from 43,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 4.13 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.73M for 63.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A by 48,255 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $19.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp Com (NYSE:CCJ) by 42,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allstate has 21,437 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fosun Intl Limited accumulated 33,000 shares. Paloma Partners Management reported 13,974 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.01% or 3,358 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc owns 419 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 135,001 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 0% or 500 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, a Japan-based fund reported 3,900 shares. First Manhattan Com accumulated 25,593 shares or 0% of the stock. Primecap Management Ca stated it has 210,166 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.04% or 17,972 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America, a New York-based fund reported 1,105 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com holds 414,726 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

