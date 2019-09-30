As National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV) Share Value Declined, S&Co Decreased Position; Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (Put) (RARE) Position Held by Citadel Advisors Llc

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (Put) (RARE) by 600% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 28,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 32,900 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 4,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 963,941 shares traded or 78.56% up from the average. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has declined 22.30% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RARE News: 07/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma 1Q EPS 62c; 23/05/2018 – Ultragenyx Pharma: Phase 2 Study Results Demonstrate Crysvita Improved Outcomes in Children With X-linked Hypophosphatemia; 17/04/2018 – Ultragenyx and Kyowa Kirin Announce FDA Approval of Crysvita® (burosumab-twza) for the Treatment of Children and Adults with X–Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH); 17/04/2018 – FDA approves Ultragenyx’s treatment for rare type of rickets; 23/04/2018 – ULTRAGENYX ANNOUNCES FILING AND FDA CLEARANCE OF AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR DTX401, A GENE THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF GLYCOGEN STORAGE DISEASE TYPE IA; 07/03/2018 – Ultragenyx Says Three Patients In Phase 1/2 Gene Therapy Study Had Positive Results — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Ultragenyx to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Corporate Update; 23/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX, KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE PHASE 2 RESULTS FOR CRYSVITA; 17/05/2018 – ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA KIRIN ANNOUNCE TOPLINE PHASE 3 STUDY RESULTS DEMONSTRATING SUPERIORITY OF CRYSVITA® (BUROSUMAB) TREATMENT TO ORAL PHOSPHATE AND ACTIVE VITAMIN D IN CHILDREN WITH X-LINKED; 07/03/2018 – ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC – COHORT 2 PATIENT ENROLLMENT TO BEGIN IN MARCH 2018; DATA EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc Com (NOV) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 17,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 25,545 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568,000, down from 43,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.04. About 2.91M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 27,243 shares to 189,241 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 25,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 0% or 17,275 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Limited stated it has 18,971 shares. Holt Advisors Lc Dba Holt Prtn Lp reported 21,310 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Cibc World, New York-based fund reported 67,067 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Andra Ap reported 0.07% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Northern Tru Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 5.36 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 782,799 shares. Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 15,085 are held by Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited. The Illinois-based Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Reinhart Prtnrs owns 1% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 508,295 shares. Moors Cabot Inc reported 25,481 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 55,903 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 450,623 shares.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.73 million for 61.22 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.08, from 2.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold RARE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 0.70% more from 57.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 5,014 shares. Pnc Group Inc has 0% invested in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 9,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 6.48 million shares. 4,511 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co. 133,606 are owned by D E Shaw & Inc. 32,635 were reported by Citigroup. Assetmark has 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atika Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,000 shares. Aperio Group stated it has 0% in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE). Rhumbline Advisers holds 81,995 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ecor1 Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 497,899 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invests reported 0% stake. Woodstock Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,212 shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) for 1,045 shares.