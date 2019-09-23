As National Oilwell Varco Com (NOV) Share Price Declined, Shareholder S&Co Decreased Position; Holder Mcdonald Capital Investors Boosted Core Laboratories N V (CLB) Stake

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc increased its stake in Core Laboratories N V (CLB) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc bought 7,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The hedge fund held 270,852 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.16 million, up from 263,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $48.82. About 1.59M shares traded or 117.74% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc Com (NOV) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 17,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 25,545 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568,000, down from 43,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 5.52 million shares traded or 19.68% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Optimum Investment stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 497,833 shares. Cadence State Bank Na owns 13,066 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth holds 0% or 46 shares in its portfolio. Axa owns 10,650 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Buckhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.31% or 46,305 shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Allstate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 21,437 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 18,015 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). 15,085 are held by Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company. Lpl Fincl Limited Company invested in 0% or 39,507 shares. 206,561 are owned by Westpac. New York-based Qs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Northern Trust has invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 57,734 shares to 404,354 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cameco Corp Com (NYSE:CCJ) by 42,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.73M for 62.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

