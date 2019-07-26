As National Oilwell Var (NOV) Share Value Declined, Cna Financial Upped Holding; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Raised Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in National Oilwell Var (NOV) by 29.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 16,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,195 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 55,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in National Oilwell Var for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $21.72. About 3.24 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO CEO CLAY WILLIAMS COMMENTS ON CALL; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEEING MORE ELABORATE U.S. LAND RIG UPGRADES; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss $68M; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $141.45. About 12.22 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 5,400 shares to 24,100 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Natl Corp In (NYSE:LNC) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,500 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd has 1.22 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation invested in 19,805 shares. Rice Hall James & Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,232 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Waddell Reed Fin owns 183,570 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Llc invested in 224,633 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Heartland has 0.05% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). First Allied Advisory Services invested in 0.01% or 12,656 shares. Td Asset owns 118,526 shares. Synovus Financial holds 5,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ruffer Llp reported 7.02M shares stake. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 686,980 shares. 12 were reported by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc. Northern Tru accumulated 5.15 million shares. Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 1.94% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 5.44 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 949,578 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Cohen & Steers has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brinker Cap accumulated 0.62% or 137,878 shares. C Group A S invested 6.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maple Capital Incorporated invested 5.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mairs And Pwr Incorporated stated it has 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Us National Bank De invested in 2.19% or 6.43 million shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,796 shares. Systematic Financial Management LP has invested 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc reported 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kistler holds 16,864 shares. The Wisconsin-based Wisconsin Mgmt has invested 3.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Asset Mgmt owns 106,406 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Denali Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.