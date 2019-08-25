As National Oilwell Var (NOV) Market Valuation Declined, Cna Financial Upped Position by $416,884; As Netgear (NTGR) Market Value Rose, Quantitative Investment Management Has Increased Holding

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in National Oilwell Var (NOV) by 29.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 16,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 71,195 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 55,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in National Oilwell Var for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 5.39 million shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV SEES LAND RIGS OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA A GENERATION BEHIND; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 237.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The hedge fund held 19,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $649,000, up from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 131,423 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NTGR News: 20/03/2018 – Morro Data Launches Channel Program to Enable Managed Service Providers to Deliver High-Performance Cloud Storage Services; 09/05/2018 – NETGEAR Launches Smart Managed Pro Switches With PoE+ for High-Density Converged, Wireless and Secure Networks; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Rev $345M; 25/04/2018 – NETGEAR SEES 2Q REV. $340.0M TO $355M, EST. $355.5M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Netgear 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – All-New Arlo Security Light System llluminates Outdoor Areas and Provides Alerts Against Potential Threats; 13/03/2018 NETGEAR JOINS SWRVE SERIES D FUNDING ROUND AFTER SUCCESSFUL DEPLOYMENT OF SWRVE’S CUSTOMER INTERACTION PLATFORM

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “NETGEAR® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NETGEAR, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NTGR shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 31.08 million shares or 4.09% less from 32.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 10,212 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 859,245 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.42M shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Gagnon Securities Lc owns 0.15% invested in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) for 20,109 shares. Prelude Cap Management Lc reported 2,130 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 234 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Llc holds 0% or 1,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 27,526 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated invested in 155,758 shares or 0% of the stock. Macroview Investment Ltd Com holds 61 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 53,226 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma invested in 0.05% or 117,331 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR). Kennedy Mgmt Incorporated owns 135,210 shares.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 16,600 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,800 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp Com New (NYSE:LEA).

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 17,000 shares to 290,255 shares, valued at $10.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Pl by 13,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,490 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holding (NYSE:AXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 1.06% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 21,793 shares. 4,263 are held by Sun Life. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 26,320 shares. Moreover, Argent Tru has 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 1,972 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 178,542 shares. Mountain Lake Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 4.96% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Vanguard Gp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm holds 0.01% or 26,508 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.18% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Norinchukin State Bank The reported 72,774 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 43,387 shares in its portfolio.

