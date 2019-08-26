As National Oil Well Varco (NOV) Share Value Declined, Hutchinson Capital Management Boosted Stake by $4.33 Million; Reaves W H & Company Raised Its Oneok New Com (OKE) Holding by $7.61 Million; Valuation Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc New Com (OKE) by 8.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 110,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.37M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $68.03. About 971,017 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c Vs. 77c; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 06/04/2018 – Oneok Inc Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in National Oil Well Varco (NOV) by 97.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 166,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 336,632 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, up from 170,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in National Oil Well Varco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.66. About 1.97 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 16/03/2018 – National Oilwell Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 18/05/2018 – National Oilwell Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Most of the Deferred Capital Equipment Deliveries Were Accepted Early in 2Q; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (NYSE:MOS) by 373,877 shares to 241,543 shares, valued at $6.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 917 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) or 12,905 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 101,288 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Com has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership owns 109,311 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund invested in 0.04% or 7,623 shares. Carmignac Gestion has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc accumulated 1.43M shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The owns 72,774 shares. Arrow accumulated 0.01% or 1,150 shares. 51,544 are owned by Mutual Of America Cap Ltd. 1.32 million are held by Comml Bank Of America Corp De. 46,240 are owned by Buckhead Capital Mgmt Llc. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 16,626 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 564 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advsr LP stated it has 124,143 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Monarch Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 9,889 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt Company reported 11,389 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Management holds 0.15% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 2,624 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 21,735 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Eagle Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 3.24% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Hilltop stated it has 4,075 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.37% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 537,805 shares. Covington Mgmt invested in 0% or 400 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Inc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bb&T Secs Ltd holds 23,176 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 102,993 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 718,648 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.