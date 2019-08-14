As National (NHI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Has Decreased Its Holding; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Holder Pentwater Capital Management LP Boosted Its Position

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in National (NHI) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The hedge fund held 60,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 billion, down from 70,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in National for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $82.15. About 121,778 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ National Healthcare Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLG); 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Rev $72.7M; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q FFO $1.35/Shr; 14/03/2018 – LEONARDO SPA LDOF.Ml – THE OVERALL PROGRAMME IS VALUED AT MORE THAN EUR 3 BILLION TO THE NHI CONSORTIUM; 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System; 17/05/2018 – Randstad CFO discusses the influence that financial leadership has on company cultures at the 27th National Healthcare Summit; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Net $38.4M; 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – RESHAPE BALLOON GRANTED REGISTRATION BY NATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION AUTHORITY IN KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.50 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 26066.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 1.56 million shares as the company's stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.83 million, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $107.78. About 663,752 shares traded or 13.88% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

