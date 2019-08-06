As National Instruments (NATI) Stock Declined, Twin Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; As Intel (INTC) Market Value Declined, Kings Point Capital Management Has Trimmed by $307,347 Its Holding

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 31,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The hedge fund held 82,830 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 114,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in National Instruments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 1.01 million shares traded or 55.26% up from the average. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVlEW 2018; 27/04/2018 – National Instruments Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 26/04/2018 – NI Declares Quarterly Dividend

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 5,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 160,707 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, down from 166,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 38.94 million shares traded or 64.31% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – COMPANIES INCLUDING AMAZON, INTEL AND AIRBUS VIE TO TAKE PART IN DRONE TESTS THAT U.S. WILL ANNOUNCE WEDNESDAY; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 22/03/2018 – Sen. King: In Intel Hearing, King Emphasizes Severity of Threats to Election Security; 02/04/2018 – Mark Gurman: Breaking now on @technology: Apple plans to start moving from Intel chips to its own custom Mac chips as early as; 15/05/2018 – INTEL SAYS IT HAS SUBMITTED PLAN TO ISRAEL’S GOVERNMENT TO EXPAND ITS PRODUCTION OPERATIONS IN THE COUNTRY; 09/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel to Hold Confirmation Hearing on Lieutenant General Nakasone to be Director of the; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1,235 activity. 2,028 National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) shares with value of $88,565 were bought by LE DUY LOAN T.

More notable recent National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “National Instruments Corporation (NATI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Instruments down ~8% post Q4 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Instruments declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mixed Results, Analyst Fears Hurt National Instruments – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13,540 shares to 118,350 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc Com Stk (NYSE:M) by 111,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc Ordinary (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,287 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% or 174,717 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 771,182 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Llc holds 369 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Stephens Ar invested in 16,404 shares. Jefferies Gp Lc owns 0% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 11,744 shares. Walleye Trading Llc invested 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications owns 110 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 2,409 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 5,309 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 19,803 shares. 669,784 are held by Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C.

Kings Point Capital Management, which manages about $503.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,164 shares to 21,085 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 113,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Griffin Ld & Nurseries Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 15.71% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 9.95 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Intel CEO Talks Apple Deal, China In CNBC Interview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: Google Cloud Could Drop Intel For AMD – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Should Lower Prices Soon – Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.