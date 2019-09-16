As National Instruments (NATI) Shares Declined, Holder Quantbot Technologies LP Has Lowered Holding by $1.04 Million; Sun Communities (SUI) Holding Held by Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Sun Communities (SUI) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Sun Communities for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $145.66. About 1.07 million shares traded or 111.08% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC – TOTAL PORTFOLIO OCCUPANCY WAS 95.8 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 95.9 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT

Quantbot Technologies Lp decreased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI) by 83.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp sold 25,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The hedge fund held 4,823 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202,000, down from 30,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in National Instruments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.19. About 623,398 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 22/05/2018 – New NI Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 20/03/2018 – NI Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spirit Of America Corp Ny invested 0.62% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Massachusetts Fin Services Commerce Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.73 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). 6,153 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has 19,840 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 57 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 10,252 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,700 shares. 142,880 are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,770 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability owns 153,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 66,489 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,795 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold NATI shares while 94 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 100.16 million shares or 1.35% less from 101.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Incorporated Pa has 1.10M shares. Rice Hall James & Assocs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 31,748 shares. Advisory Ntwk Llc stated it has 262 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Daiwa Grp Inc reported 69,288 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Com Na reported 0% stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 12,907 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Stifel reported 48,885 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 4,823 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. World Asset, Michigan-based fund reported 5,558 shares. Synovus Fin reported 5,364 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 33,175 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 52,347 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $88,565 activity.