As National Instrs (NATI) Stock Value Declined, Holder Aqr Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.60 Million; Novartis Ag (NVS) Position Maintained by Oak Associates Ltd

Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 38,684 shares as the company's stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 210,093 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.20M, up from 171,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $91.58. About 1.29M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500.

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 36,468 shares as the company's stock declined 4.53% . The hedge fund held 511,705 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.70 million, down from 548,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.49% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.76. About 1.86 million shares traded or 170.62% up from the average. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $90,175 activity. Shares for $88,565 were bought by LE DUY LOAN T on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 1.18 million shares. Us Comml Bank De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 169,514 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 292,710 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 44,765 are held by Secor Advsr L P. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 198,217 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Invesco reported 1.62 million shares. M&T State Bank reported 8,840 shares. The Missouri-based Fincl Service Corporation has invested 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.05% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 98,430 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 143,550 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 367,246 shares. Gam Holding Ag has 8,795 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 11,296 shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herc Hldgs Inc by 29,371 shares to 53,249 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Corp Va (NYSE:UVV) by 15,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,040 shares to 14,450 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 681,268 shares, and cut its stake in Davita Healthcare Partners Inc (NYSE:DVA).

