As National Instrs (NATI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Hbk Investments LP Has Cut Holding by $514,668; Integre Asset Management Increases Holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT)

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 479.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 30,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 37,334 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.69. About 13,138 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/03/2018 Allied Motion 4Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Qtrly Cash Div to 3c; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 33.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 11,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The hedge fund held 23,288 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 34,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 669,567 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 22/05/2018 – New NI Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q EPS 15c-EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 26/04/2018 – NATI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 37C, EST. 27C (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – NI Accelerates University Engineering Education with New Solution for Project Based Learning

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $165.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 7,887 shares to 3,570 shares, valued at $595,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,113 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $49,490 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Confluence Invest Management Lc holds 0.08% or 137,325 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 52,482 shares. Navellier & Associate invested in 20,856 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Quantum Capital Mngmt holds 0.41% or 22,062 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 497,437 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 92,480 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 14,144 shares. Barclays Plc reported 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Company has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 9,010 shares. G2 Invest Partners Limited Liability Co holds 4.37% or 412,667 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) or 7,900 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 1,115 shares.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 103,019 shares to 546,125 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 394,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $88,565 activity.

Analysts await National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. NATI’s profit will be $49.28M for 28.80 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by National Instruments Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.