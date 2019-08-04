As National Instrs (NATI) Stock Declined, Vident Investment Advisory Has Lifted by $855,976 Its Holding; Westover Capital Advisors Decreased Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Position by $530,550

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $146.61. About 238,842 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 13.06% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 23/03/2018 Monolithic Power Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Sees 2Q Rev $135M-$141M; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in National Instrs Corp (NATI) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 19,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 292,235 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 272,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in National Instrs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 752,747 shares traded or 16.58% up from the average. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 22/05/2018 – NI Introduces InstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NlWeek; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 26/04/2018 – NATI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 37C, EST. 27C (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.); 22/05/2018 – Nl Introduces lnstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $320M-$350M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold NATI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 101.53 million shares or 1.03% more from 100.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Inv Management Inc reported 12,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 70,927 shares. Bares Management invested in 4.18 million shares or 5.21% of the stock. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 0.03% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 419,441 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Daiwa Secs Group owns 0.03% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 80,795 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 628,283 shares. Alps Advisors stated it has 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Bb&T reported 0.01% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). 385,806 are held by D E Shaw Co Inc. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 771,182 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). First Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Texas-based Fin Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI).

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53 million and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 5,032 shares to 3,442 shares, valued at $239,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,916 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $1,235 activity. 2,000 shares were sold by KODOSKY JEFFREY L, worth $89,800.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth holds 17 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) for 9,831 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 213,500 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,466 shares. Navellier & Associates holds 0.1% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) or 4,696 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 146,387 shares stake. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.17% or 440,317 shares. Westwood Group holds 0.2% or 145,534 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Mufg Americas Holdings has invested 0% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). New York-based Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.02% in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Gam Ag holds 0.26% or 46,156 shares. Fred Alger reported 226 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Cap Inc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,796 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 15,710 shares to 43,296 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 38,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

