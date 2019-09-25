As National Health Invs (NHI) Share Value Rose, Advisors Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $898,326; Honeywell Intl (HON) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Raised Position by $350,610 as Market Valuation Rose

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 2,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 33,891 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92 million, up from 31,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $166.93. About 1.22 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 11,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 34,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, down from 45,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $83.53. About 136,471 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – NHI Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Healthcare Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLG); 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – RESHAPE BALLOON GRANTED REGISTRATION BY NATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION AUTHORITY IN KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN; 14/03/2018 – VolparaDensity™ Software Selected for UK National Health Service Breast Screening Program Project; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys 2.2% Position in National Health Investors; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS 92c; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $69.75M; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Honeywell reaffirms guidance for Q3 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New production milestones for Honeywell APUs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steris Plc by 6,989 shares to 30,171 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) by 11,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NHI to Participate in the BMO 14th Annual Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Strong Business Predictability – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Gained 33% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Health Investors Looks Good With High Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National Health Investors 2019 guidance trails estimate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

