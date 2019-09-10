As National Health Invs (NHI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Principal Financial Group Has Trimmed Holding by $1.20 Million; As Splunk (SPLK) Market Value Rose, Stifel Financial Upped Holding

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 15,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 609,234 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.86 million, down from 624,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 265,742 shares traded or 34.88% up from the average. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – NHI SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $5.45 TO $5.51, EST. $5.50; 08/05/2018 – NHI Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/04/2018 – The inaugural meeting of The Goals of Care Coalition of NJ meets ahead of National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD); 24/04/2018 – RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC – RESHAPE BALLOON GRANTED REGISTRATION BY NATIONAL HEALTH REGULATION AUTHORITY IN KINGDOM OF BAHRAIN; 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US; 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS FIVE ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 07/03/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Delivers Remarks at the America’s Health Insurance Plans’ National Health

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp bought 19,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 104,657 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 85,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $109.48. About 2.00M shares traded or 3.92% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 28/03/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $101; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 10/04/2018 – Splunk Brings Industrial IoT Data to Life with Splunk Industrial Asset Intelligence

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold NHI shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,837 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company. Daiwa Sb Invests has 370 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Century Companies has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has invested 0.05% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.07% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 8,794 shares. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 0.01% or 62,906 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.1% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 45 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 3,500 shares. Advsrs Asset Inc has 45,584 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Inc has 0.01% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). 27,018 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 143,002 shares.

Analysts await National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 0.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.39 per share. NHI’s profit will be $60.17 million for 14.88 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by National Health Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “National Health Investors Inc (NHI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “NHI to Participate in the BMO 14th Annual Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “NHI Invests $7.6 Million for Assisted Living Community in Colorado – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NHI, Discovery Senior Living JV buys six properties – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 5.67M shares to 7.27 million shares, valued at $159.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 119,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 340,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Registered Invest Advisor holds 0.49% or 7,087 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of America De stated it has 2.51M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Ci Investments owns 30,368 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Chemical Savings Bank holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 12,049 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 112,508 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bankshares And accumulated 33,205 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Cypress Mngmt (Wy) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Dnb Asset As owns 15,636 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Pcl stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Natl Ins Com Tx reported 57,600 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 3 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.11% or 16,445 shares in its portfolio. Moore Capital Lp accumulated 95,000 shares.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Splunk: Big Data Exposure At A Bargain Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Splunk bull sees lower surprise risk; SPLK +2% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: BREW, WMT, SPLK – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FSLY, PSTG, SPLK and WIFI among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPLK, F, ULTA, TSLA, DKS – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.