As National Health Investors (NHI) Valuation Rose, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Boosted Its Holding by $825,084; As Enbridge (ENB) Market Value Declined, Edgepoint Investment Group Has Cut by $2.70 Million Its Position

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased its stake in National Health Investors Inc (NHI) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc bought 10,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 766,805 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.23 million, up from 756,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in National Health Investors Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 190,029 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $69.75M; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS FIVE ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.45 TO $5.51; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 07/03/2018 – The FDA commissioner was speaking at the National Health Policy Conference of AHIP, the health insurer industry group; 14/03/2018 – U.K. Air Pollution a National Health Emergency, Report Finds; 07/03/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Delivers Remarks at the America’s Health Insurance Plans’ National Health; 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US; 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 166,712 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 241,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 4.79M shares traded or 52.95% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO : MIZUHO INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, C$45 TARGET PRICE; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 9.49 million shares to 26.38 million shares, valued at $342.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 576,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

