As National Health Investors (NHI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Unilever N V (UN) Market Valuation Declined While Anchor Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 32,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.14% . The institutional investor held 287,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.44M, down from 320,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in National Health Investors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 529,671 shares traded or 155.20% up from the average. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q Rev $72.7M; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 08/05/2018 – NHI Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET; 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS FIVE ASSISTED LIVING COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS $3.79 Vs. EPS $3.83; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Healthcare Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLG); 21/03/2018 – INDIA CABINET APPROVES CONTINUATION OF NATIONAL HEALTH MISSION; 02/04/2018 – Waller Boosts National Healthcare Regulatory Practice with the Hiring of Former CHS VP and Associate General Counsel

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 7,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 446,752 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13M, down from 454,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $59.37. About 1.34M shares traded or 24.82% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business; 02/05/2018 – Unilever pay policy wins tepid support; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER DECISION `GOOD’ FOR JOBS IN NETHERLANDS: HOEKSTRA; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says decision to quit UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 19/04/2018 – Unilever’s Polman just cannot win, even if his shareholders can; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Priced a Quadruple-Tranche $2.1B Bond; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Norwich Factory Set to Close at End of 2019; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 14,097 shares to 262,571 shares, valued at $44.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 224,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.79, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold NHI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 29.77 million shares or 0.46% more from 29.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Camarda Fin Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) or 14 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.19% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). 6,811 were reported by Eqis Capital Inc. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 816,483 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Guggenheim Cap reported 12,425 shares stake. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) for 16,272 shares. Amer Grp, a New York-based fund reported 26,623 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). 395,260 were accumulated by Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Principal Grp reported 630,920 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Lc reported 556,420 shares stake. Hamlin Capital Mngmt Llc reported 716,556 shares stake. Parkside Bancorporation And reported 0% stake.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation by 108,400 shares to 2.29 million shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synnex Corporation (NYSE:SNX) by 12,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR).