As National Grid Plc (NGG) Shares Declined, Loudon Investment Management Cut Its Holding by $752,840; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Hayek Kallen Investment Management Boosted Stake

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 390,091 shares traded. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 6.28% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 07/03/2018 NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – OFGEM’S RIIO-2 FRAMEWORK CONSULTATION; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID CEO JOHN PETTIGREW SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 04/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – ANDY AGG, CURRENTLY GROUP TAX AND TREASURY DIRECTOR, WILL BECOME INTERIM CFO PENDING APPOINTMENT OF A PERMANENT GROUP CFO; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – FINAL APPROVAL FROM NEW YORK PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION FOR NEW RATES EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL 2018; 04/05/2018 – National Grid PLC CFO Andrew Bonfield to Leave; 11/04/2018 – UK’S OFGEM – INVESTIGATING WHETHER CADENT KEPT AND MAINTAINED RECORDS FOR ALL OF ITS RISERS, WHETHER IT HAS APPROPRIATE SYSTEMS IN PLACE TO DO SO; 12/04/2018 – National Grid PLC Underlying Group EBIT Expected in Line With Guidance; 17/05/2018 – National Grid PLC FY Rev GBP15.25B; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK

Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 39.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 211 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, slams it on taxes, shipping; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 17/04/2018 – CASINO CFO SAYS THERE ARE NO DISCUSSIONS WITH AMAZON REGARDING VIA VAREJO IN BRAZIL; 15/03/2018 – THE PLAINTIFF, TRI HUYNH, FILED HIS WHISTLEBLOWER LAWSUIT WITH A FEDERAL COURT IN CALIFORNIA; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and Amazon jump on ‘connected’ bandwagon; 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL TOTF.PA SAYS LATEST OBSERVATIONS BY IBAMA ON EXPLORATION PROJECT AT THE MOUTH OF THE AMAZON ARE IN NO WAY A REJECTION OF THIS PROJECT

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 6,495 shares to 21,035 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 12,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).