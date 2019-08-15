As National Grid Plc (NGG) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $752,840; Partnervest Advisory Services Maintains Position in Arista Networks (ANET)

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in National Grid Plc (NGG) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 13,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 7,972 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 21,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Grid Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.25B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 636,806 shares traded or 25.42% up from the average. National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has declined 4.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NGG News: 18/04/2018 – Britain’s OVO Energy unveils domestic vehicle to grid charger; 15/05/2018 – ZURICH SAYS HAS REINSURED A “SIGNIFICANT PROPORTION” OF LONGEVITY SWAP WITH CANADA LIFE; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – FINAL APPROVAL FROM NEW YORK PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION FOR NEW RATES EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL 2018; 09/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLANS TO PROVIDE LNG TO TRANSPORT SECTOR IN U.K; 11/05/2018 – British royal wedding to spark power demand surge –National Grid; 31/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 950P FROM 870P; 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L TOTAL DIV 45.93 PENCE/SHR; 17/05/2018 – National Grid: Contribution from Ventures and Other Activities Expected Slightly Higher; 10/04/2018 – NATIONAL GRID: BRITAIN’S TOTAL NATURAL GAS DEMAND THIS SUMMER FORECAST TO BE 35.7 BCM; 15/05/2018 – ZURICH INSURANCE AGREES LONGEVITY SWAP DEAL WITH NATIONAL GRID FOR 2 BLN STG OF PENSIONER LIABILITIES

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 129.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc bought 1,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 2,187 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, up from 951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $216.69. About 1.09M shares traded or 19.23% up from the average. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Arista Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANET); 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q EPS $1.79; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS

More notable recent National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Multiple Problems With National Grid – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Does Brexit Make Investing in National Grid a No Deal? – Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “National Grid: Delivering the Future of Heat – CSRwire.com” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is National Grid plc a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “National Grid Hit a Few Stumbling Blocks in Its First Half – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,600 shares to 164,776 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 12,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).