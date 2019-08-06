As National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Pembroke Management LTD Has Lowered Holding by $331,200; Boltwood Capital Management Upped Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $483,392

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $181.73. About 20.93 million shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits `mistakes’ over data leaks; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Asks App Makers to Stake Bets on Oculus, Messenger; 02/05/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the Trump-affiliated data firm at the center of Facebook’s worst privacy; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook says it will start offering up/down voting on its platform (ala Reddit) to “improve the quality of public conversation.” – ! $FB; 27/03/2018 – Regina Leader: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – DAUS WERE 1.45 BLN ON AVERAGE FOR MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 12/04/2018 – BACKSTORY-Putting a spotlight on Facebook; 29/03/2018 – Facebook Gives Update on Efforts to Protect Election Security; 05/04/2018 – UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER DENHAM COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COUNCIL: AXIOS

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.65M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 255,457 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 98,984 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 0.01% stake. James Invest stated it has 26,725 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 1.33 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 849,400 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Engineers Gate Manager L P, a New York-based fund reported 43,875 shares. 74,515 were reported by Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Bogle Invest Management Lp De has invested 0.07% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Credit Suisse Ag owns 53,434 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Llp stated it has 28,161 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 228,986 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 12,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fl (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 58,450 shares to 293,400 shares, valued at $7.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Riv Labs Int (NYSE:CRL) by 34,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Installed Building (NYSE:IBP).

More notable recent National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “National General Holdings (NGHC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National General Holdings Corp. Announces Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Euroseas Ltd. Sets Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results, Conference Call and Webcast – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “(NGHC) Alert: Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into National General Holdings: Did you Acquire Stock Between June 2014 and August 2017? – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) and Encourages National General Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Cap Advisors holds 1,717 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Llc invested in 0.27% or 16,657 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Com reported 4,164 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Arbor Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 1,798 shares. Tiger Eye Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,635 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Oakworth invested in 2,402 shares. Cohen Steers has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Leisure Management owns 4,397 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma reported 8.77 million shares. Miles Capital reported 0.78% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baillie Gifford reported 15.80 million shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp reported 181,443 shares. Fort Point Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 31,062 shares. The New York-based Lvw Advisors Lc has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Connable Office has invested 0.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 29,561 shares to 34,206 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 9,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,267 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).