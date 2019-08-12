As National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Valuation Rose, Holder Pembroke Management LTD Has Lowered by $331,200 Its Stake; Aegion Corp. (AEGN) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.23 Million as Stock Declined

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.65 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.43. About 118,554 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aegion Corp. (AEGN) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 131,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aegion Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $600.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.44. About 112,990 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Rev $325.2M; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp Reaffirms Outlook for Adjusted EPS Growth of More Than 30 % in 2018; 30/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Fred’s, Statoil, Aegion; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 18/04/2018 – AEGION CORP AEGN.O – APPOINTMENT OF DAVID F. MORRIS AS ITS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 17, 2018; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES MARK MENGHINI AS INTERIM GENERAL COUNSEL; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corporation Announces Management Transitions

More notable recent Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Aegion Corporation Announces Stephanie A. Cuskley as New Chair of the Aegion Corporation Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aegion Corporation (AEGN) CEO Chuck Gordon on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$19.91, Is It Time To Put Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aegion Corp (AEGN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aegion Corporation Reports 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 5,038 shares to 176,667 shares, valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 8,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold AEGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs stated it has 154 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) or 12,413 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Inc Or invested in 254,242 shares or 1.44% of the stock. 12,515 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Nuveen Asset invested in 0.12% or 1.25M shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 28,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc owns 2,830 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Systematic Fin Management LP holds 0.03% or 49,805 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 11,100 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Assetmark, California-based fund reported 35 shares. Prudential Incorporated invested in 51,981 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 0% or 30,000 shares.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 49,688 shares to 898,265 shares, valued at $26.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 259,787 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Group LP holds 1,134 shares. Cornercap Counsel holds 0.24% or 72,605 shares. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Mackay Shields Ltd Co owns 68,958 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 0.33% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 43,875 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 87,446 shares. Boston Partners has invested 0.08% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 14,467 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.01% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 134,507 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 21,668 shares.