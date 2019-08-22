As National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Market Value Rose, Holder Zeke Capital Advisors Increased Its Holding; As Progressive (PGR) Valuation Rose, Mount Lucas Management LP Trimmed Holding by $2.59 Million

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NGHC) by 99.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 18,582 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The hedge fund held 37,294 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, up from 18,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 108,584 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.)

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 48.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 36,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 38,920 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 74,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.07. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 503,809 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 211,600 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.13% or 7.16 million shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co reported 0.6% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Glenmede Na has invested 0.23% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Welch And Forbes Lc has 48,247 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Allstate Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 77,161 shares. Natl Pension Serv has 707,069 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.86% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 21,918 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 220,227 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.34% or 210,688 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.28% or 330,400 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.64% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 1.99M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 113,593 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 12,696 shares to 96,060 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 163,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,994 shares, and has risen its stake in Industrial Select Sect Spdr (XLI).

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.51 million for 15.17 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 9,415 shares to 7,347 shares, valued at $241,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 17,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,808 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).