As National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Lifted Holding; Ghp Investment Advisors Trimmed Its California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Position as Valuation Declined

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NGHC) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 53,171 shares as the company's stock declined 7.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 502,495 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.92M, up from 449,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 261,229 shares traded or 18.55% up from the average. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.14% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP - QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP - BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q Net $60.3M; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company's stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. It closed at $51.37 lastly. It is down 29.15% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 25/04/2018 – California Water Made Takeover Bid for SJW; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 25/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 293rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service's Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Departm

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “California Public Utilities Commission Approves California Water Service Provision of Regulated Water Service to Travis Air Force Base – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “California Water Service Group enters into new $550M credit agreement – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “California Water Service Group Subsidiary Signs Agreement to Acquire Water and Wastewater System in Madera County – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Announces Extension of its Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of SJW Group – Business Wire” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CWT’s profit will be $17.81 million for 34.71 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -331.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National General Holdings Corp.: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor – Seeking Alpha” published on December 30, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “National General Holdings Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “National General Holdings (NGHC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Zacks.com” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

