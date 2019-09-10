As National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Share Price Declined, River Road Asset Management Cut Position by $1.05 Million; As Procter And Gamble Company (PG) Market Value Rose, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Cut Stake by $330,720

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 17,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 450,473 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.46 million, down from 467,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 439,728 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Company (PG) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 3,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 11,328 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 14,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $119.73. About 5.08 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.04B for 24.14 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 300,415 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Salley And Assoc owns 133,250 shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca invested in 7,756 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Jacobs & Ca reported 0.85% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Benin Management has 19,704 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Thompson Inv owns 61,651 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Blue Chip Incorporated reported 33,913 shares stake. Sei Invs Co stated it has 0.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1,252 are owned by Cordasco Financial Networks. Us Commercial Bank De holds 5.20M shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Andra Ap invested 0.29% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Renaissance Group Inc Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,008 are held by Voya Inv Limited Co. Reilly Advsrs Lc stated it has 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.02% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) or 4,792 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp owns 0.01% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 11,024 shares. M&T Natl Bank invested in 0% or 11,564 shares. Citigroup holds 28,384 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Community Bancorporation Na holds 0.05% or 4,166 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Ltd Com reported 3,400 shares. Eaton Vance reported 5,786 shares. Edge Wealth Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). World Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 0.16% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). New Amsterdam Prns Lc invested in 27,959 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 62,072 shares. Huber Cap Management Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 15,800 shares.

Analysts await National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 18.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.49 per share. NFG’s profit will be $49.79 million for 21.19 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by National Fuel Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.31% negative EPS growth.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. Cla by 78,105 shares to 2.71M shares, valued at $52.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 595,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR).

