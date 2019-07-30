As National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Share Price Declined, James Investment Research Has Lifted Holding by $671,400; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Empyrean Capital Partners LP Has Upped Position by $6.80 Million as Market Value Rose

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) by 10361.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 11,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,298 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 1.13 million shares traded or 80.62% up from the average. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has risen 10.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 2.41M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO ESTABLISH WILDFIRE SAFETY OPERATIONS CENTER; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta holds 62,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama accumulated 0.08% or 277,414 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Co owns 27,226 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 27,192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Tuttle Tactical Management accumulated 13,127 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Sei Invests Communications has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Reilly Financial Ltd Company holds 0% or 202 shares. Fund Mngmt holds 0.05% or 102,122 shares. Kwmg Lc invested in 0.61% or 40,204 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.02% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 15,708 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 568,954 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.02% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $564,928 activity.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 43,818 shares to 1,803 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,987 shares, and cut its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).

