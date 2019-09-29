As National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Market Valuation Declined, Quantbot Technologies LP Has Upped Holding by $730,392; Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Shareholder Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Has Lifted Holding by $1.40 Million as Stock Declined

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) by 494.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 14,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The hedge fund held 16,884 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $890,000, up from 2,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 462,807 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE WAS REVISED TO A RANGE OF $610 MLN TO $680 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Focused Management and Operations Audit Report for National Fuel Gas; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 10/04/2018 – National Fuel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 24,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 135,135 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72 million, up from 110,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.28 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 15/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-MoviePass: the unicorn that jumped into Wall St too soon; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Verizon Communications vs. Coca-Cola – The Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon to speak at Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference September 11 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 24 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “National Fuel Gas Co (NFG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “National Fuel Gas Company Statement on FERC Ruling for the Northern Access Project – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hold On To Harsco – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/3/18) – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On General Electric, Micron And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

