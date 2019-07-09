As National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) Valuation Declined, Estabrook Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $4.57 Million; Trb Advisors LP Upped Visa (V) Holding by $47.97 Million

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co N J (NFG) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 75 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 975 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.44 million, down from 1,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co N J for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 418,153 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has risen 10.91% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Rev $339.4M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 17/04/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain

Trb Advisors Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 307.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trb Advisors Lp bought 307,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 407,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.65M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trb Advisors Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $176.19. About 6.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. NFG’s profit will be $61.95M for 18.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by National Fuel Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 6,319 shares to 10,240 shares, valued at $1.86 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr by 673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $564,928 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold NFG shares while 104 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 61.38 million shares or 2.80% less from 63.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank invested in 141,000 shares. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 62,072 shares. Td Asset holds 0% or 6,241 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% or 662 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Nordea Management Ab has 208,041 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Com owns 125,978 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Management reported 366 shares. Geode Cap Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 871,687 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited holds 17,420 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ohio-based James Inv has invested 0.05% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc has 241,352 shares. Shell Asset Management Comm owns 13,942 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 257,100 shares.

