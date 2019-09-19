As National Cinemedia (NCMI) Shares Rose, Polygon Management LTD Has Lifted Stake; Troy Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Western Union Co (WU) Holding by $380,000

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $667.33 million market cap company. It closed at $8.45 lastly. It is down 13.70% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI); 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Western Union Co (WU) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 213,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 193,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Western Union Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 525,622 shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 15/05/2018 – iFresh Offers Western Union Services at Four Locations; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,500 shares to 87,174 shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Grp Inc stated it has 781,682 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 17,572 were reported by Coastline Trust. Transamerica Advsr reported 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Huntington Bancorporation holds 1,167 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 22 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 42,067 shares or 0% of the stock. 28,482 were reported by Horizon Invs Ltd Company. Paragon Mngmt has invested 0.13% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Tctc Holding Lc has invested 0.41% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Motco stated it has 3,600 shares. Amer Gru owns 186,859 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Com has 0.03% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 26,874 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.01% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 198,755 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 30,678 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability owns 96,249 shares.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.05% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 28,000 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Management LP invested in 0.04% or 648,360 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Morgan Stanley reported 11,667 shares. Weiss Asset Management LP invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Invesco reported 0% stake. Voya reported 33,111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc holds 39,183 shares. North Star Inv Management invested in 0.49% or 640,333 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 98,476 shares stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 74,000 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 51,762 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

