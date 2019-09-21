As National Cinemedia (NCMI) Share Price Rose, Holder Bbt Capital Management Has Increased Its Position; Cacti Asset Management Position in United Technologies (UTX) Lifted by $1.42 Million

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 11,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 164,324 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.19 million, up from 153,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62M shares traded or 21.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 24/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United Tech expects to meet rising Airbus production schedule; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $671.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 1.40 million shares traded or 216.71% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Cuts Dividend to 17c Vs. 22c; 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA CUTS QTR DIV TO 17C/SHR FROM 22C, EST. 22C; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Top 7 Service Sector Stocks That Will Pay You to Own Them – Investorplace.com” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National CineMedia (NCMI) Presents At Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leveraged Finance Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018, Fool.com published: “A Reduced Payout Could Be Coming for These High-Yield Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “As MoviePass Nears Its End, Take Profits On National CineMedia – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How National CineMedia, Inc. Stock Gained 22.5% in the First Half of 2018 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 95,934 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 74,000 shares stake. Trexquant Inv Lp holds 0.01% or 10,138 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0% or 121,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 100,734 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 21,438 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Management Llc has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 24,444 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd invested in 0% or 87,150 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability holds 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) or 51,692 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 1.71M shares. 2,229 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mgmt Lc. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Mondrian Investment Ptnrs Ltd reported 653,740 shares.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 7,200 shares to 379,029 shares, valued at $28.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Forbes Llc owns 728,728 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Strategic Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur, a Ohio-based fund reported 26,000 shares. First Republic Inv holds 0.59% or 832,996 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm holds 3,012 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stearns Finance Ser Grp stated it has 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 962,187 shares. Brown Advisory Lc invested 1.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Boston Advisors Ltd Company reported 39,528 shares. Clearbridge Lc invested in 0.55% or 4.91 million shares. Zeke Lc reported 24,418 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advsr owns 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,794 shares. Meridian Com reported 12,055 shares stake. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).