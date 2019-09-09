As National Cinemedia (NCMI) Market Value Rose, Polygon Management LTD Lifted by $444,598 Its Stake; Ocwen Finl (OCN) Shareholder Deutsche Bank Ag Decreased Its Stake by $652,858

Deutsche Bank Ag decreased its stake in Ocwen Finl Corp (OCN) by 64.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag sold 652,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.76% . The institutional investor held 352,788 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Ocwen Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 413,453 shares traded or 0.82% up from the average. Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has declined 52.62% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.62% the S&P500. Some Historical OCN News: 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 02/05/2018 – OCWEN 1Q REV. $260.3M, EST. $234.5M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Paul Muolo: Under Mulvaney, the CFPB decides not to file any charges against Ocwen vendor Altisource:; 29/05/2018 – Ocwen Fincl Corp Announces Resignation of Michael Bourque as Chief Fincl Officer; 02/05/2018 – Ocwen 1Q Rev $260.3M; 02/04/2018 – Div Insur (MA): Division of Banks Announces Settlement over Deficient Loan Servicing Practices at Ocwen; 29/05/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL: RESIGNATION OF MICHAEL BOURQUE AS CFO; 29/05/2018 – PHH CORP: HOLDER FILES SUIT IN NJ TO BLOCK OCWEN MERGER; 04/05/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP OCN.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $4.5 FROM $4; 02/05/2018 – Ocwen 1Q EPS 2c

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $646.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 157,180 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 15/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “National CineMedia (NCM) Launches NCM LuxeNet to Connect Luxury Brands With Cultured, Affluent Movie Audiences – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National CineMedia (NCMI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: AMC Entertainment vs. Cinemark – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “National CineMedia, Inc. (Nasdaq: NCMI) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – GlobeNewswire” published on May 17, 2016 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Top 7 Service Sector Stocks That Will Pay You to Own Them – Investorplace.com” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Lp reported 68,677 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 5,477 were accumulated by Bancorp Of Montreal Can. 56,000 are owned by Teton. Caprock Gru reported 14,015 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs holds 0% or 938 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 10,732 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 59,976 shares. 57,373 are owned by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Moreover, Amer Interest Group Inc has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 61,936 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 2,757 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd invested in 134,176 shares or 0% of the stock. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0.32% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.65 million activity.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 590,989 shares to 592,516 shares, valued at $28.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 84,331 shares in the quarter, for a total of 602,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Latam Airls Group S A (NYSE:LFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.46, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold OCN shares while 33 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.78 million shares or 12.92% less from 69.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 46,546 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) for 1,000 shares. 352,788 are held by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). 239,312 were reported by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). Federated Pa stated it has 0% in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). The United Kingdom-based Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). Meeder Asset holds 3,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com owns 176,290 shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Llc holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.01% in Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN). Paloma Ptnrs Management holds 119,073 shares.