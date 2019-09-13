As National Cinemedia (NCMI) Market Value Rose, Polygon Management LTD Has Upped Stake by $729,246; Shareholder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Raised Ii Vi (IIVI) Position

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 2427.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 800,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 832,961 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.45M, up from 32,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 43,209 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 08/03/2018 II-VI Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter Interconnects; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 08/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Announces Bi-Directional Optical Line Subsystem Platform for Datacenter lnterconnects; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 121,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.27M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $664.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 18,843 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M; 10/04/2018 – National Cinemedia Selling Shareholders Are AMC, Cinemark and Cineworld Unit Regal; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Rev $80.2M

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.65 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold NCMI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 66.47 million shares or 0.50% less from 66.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Invest has 0.01% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 154,600 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP owns 0.03% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 125,080 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com stated it has 37,043 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 264,922 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 98,476 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 125,893 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Grp Inc holds 0% or 295 shares. Voya Inv Lc holds 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) or 33,111 shares. Caprock Gp owns 14,015 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.05% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 1.97 million shares. United Kingdom-based Merian Investors (Uk) has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 16,873 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Corporation owns 0.01% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 49,165 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 22,086 shares.

Polygon Management Ltd, which manages about $688.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 22,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 156,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for May 7, 2019 : SNAP, SQQQ, O, OSMT, AKRX, QQQ, PMT, AMD, TVIX, NOK, MNK, IAG – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “National CineMedia lower after revenue miss, dividend cut – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2018, Fool.com published: “A Reduced Payout Could Be Coming for These High-Yield Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Near-Term Outlook for Advertising & Marketing Industry – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

More notable recent II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “II-VI Incorporated to Present at the Nasdaq 40th Investor Conference – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “II-VI -2.8% as targets come down after guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: IIVI, THO, APPN – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “New II-VI partnership looks at manufacturing opportunity for autonomous vehicle tech – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “II-VI Closes Fiscal 2019 With Doubts About the Future – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bard Assocs owns 169,870 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability reported 1.02% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Yorktown Management Research Co reported 0.09% stake. Goldman Sachs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 1.52M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 20,450 shares. Janney Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Advisory Serv Net Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 610 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 443,508 shares. Levin Strategies Lp owns 8,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 264,849 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 60,200 shares stake. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Liability reported 14,609 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 64,111 shares. 61,121 are owned by Susquehanna Group Llp.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $11.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,900 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $10.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,170 shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).