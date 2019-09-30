As National Cinemedia (NCMI) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bbt Capital Management Raised Holding; Susquehanna International Group Llp Upped Its Stake in Encore Cap Group (Put) (ECPG) by $8.38 Million

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) (ECPG) by 582.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 253,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 297,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.08 million, up from 43,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 192,277 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q GROSS COLLECTIONS $489M; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial; 14/05/2018 – Encore Capital at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 07/05/2018 – Encore Capital Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 14-15; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 38mm, REF 804-07-380 Product Us; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 20/03/2018 – enCore Energy Completes Acquisition of Metamin US

Bbt Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 394.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc bought 50,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 63,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $417,000, up from 12,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $654.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 116,470 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Declares Dividend of 17c; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA CUTS QTR DIV TO 17C/SHR FROM 22C, EST. 22C; 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI); 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C

More notable recent Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Encore Capital Group Completes Acquisition of Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit Management – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Comparison Of Debt Collectors Encore Capital Group And Portfolio Recovery Associates – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2015. More interesting news about Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Encore Capital Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Encore Capital Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc (Put) by 101,000 shares to 21,700 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc (Call) by 16,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,700 shares, and cut its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (NYSE:BZH).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.65 million activity.