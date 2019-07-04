As National Cinemedia I (NCMI) Market Valuation Rose, Opus Capital Group Has Trimmed Stake; Ubs Oconnor Maintains Holding in Interxio (INXN)

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Interxio (INXN) by 263.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 55,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 billion, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Interxio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 221,021 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 14/03/2018 – InterXion at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION 1Q REV. EU133.8M, EST. EU132.9M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at lnterxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q EPS 16c; 01/05/2018 – Interxion to Expand Capacity in Amsterdam and Frankfurt; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE €129.9 MLN VS €110.5 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Institutional Buys 1.7% of InterXion; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in National Cinemedia I (NCMI) by 55.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 158,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,840 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, down from 283,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in National Cinemedia I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 175,111 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has risen 2.61% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 14/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 14/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 21/04/2018 – DJ National CineMedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NCMI); 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 04/05/2018 – 2018 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winners Announced; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Adj OIBDA Down 2.5% to Up 4.8%; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Rev $425M-$445M

More notable recent InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN) CEO David Ruberg on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2018. More interesting news about InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 35,700 shares to 94,300 shares, valued at $18.11B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 71,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,938 shares, and cut its stake in Rti Intl (Prn).

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The 12.6 Percent Yield I Want To Collect In 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2017, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Near-Term Outlook for Advertising & Marketing Industry – Nasdaq” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National CineMedia, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National CineMedia’s (NCMI) Management on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National CineMedia: The Business And Cash Flow Explained – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 19, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,300 shares. Paloma Partners Company holds 0% or 13,541 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based First Advsr LP has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 30,526 shares in its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 84,682 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru invested in 0.28% or 30,000 shares. Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.04% or 575,554 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 29,657 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 27,365 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Invesco accumulated 891,745 shares or 0% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.22% stake. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd has 33,111 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Llc reported 120 shares. Bbt Cap Limited Co has 0.11% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 12,845 shares.