As National Cinemedia Com (NCMI) Shares Rose, Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lifted Position by $592,102; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Altimeter Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $2.18 Million Its Stake

Altimeter Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altimeter Capital Management Lp bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 136,350 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.88 million, up from 124,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altimeter Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $452.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.26. About 6.26 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Sells Medical Assets to Hong Kong Arm for $1.4 Billion; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees Shifting Profit Mix With Physical Stores: TOPLive; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 31/05/2018 – Alibaba co-founder claims many Americans ‘want to stop China’ from upgrading its tech; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc Com (NCMI) by 287.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 84,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 113,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, up from 29,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $642.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.12. About 472,836 shares traded or 26.15% up from the average. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 22/05/2018 – National CineMedia Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia 4Q Rev $140.7M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $425 MLN TO $445 MLN; 14/03/2018 – National CineMedia, Inc. Appoints Mark Segall and Renana Teperberg To Its Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 3.1% Position in National CineMedia; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES 2018 ADJ OIBDA $200M TO $215M; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 15/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Standard General LP has 15.32M shares. 47,285 are held by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd. Pnc Svcs Group has 295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Co reported 272,210 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). 70,484 are held by Retail Bank Of America De. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 51,610 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank accumulated 10,732 shares or 0% of the stock. holds 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 49,203 shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.04% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Moreover, Geode Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 13,429 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Company holds 0% or 2,764 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated owns 547,001 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Polygon Mngmt Limited has 1.60M shares.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Ltd Com Cl A by 46,030 shares to 13,994 shares, valued at $192,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taylor Morrison Home Cl A (NYSE:TMHC) by 416,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,004 shares, and cut its stake in Everi Holdings Inc.

More notable recent National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: AMC Entertainment vs. Cinemark – Yahoo Finance” on May 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The 12.6 Percent Yield I Want To Collect In 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2017. More interesting news about National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) CEO Tom Lesinski on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “National CineMedia Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.65 million activity.

Altimeter Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.35B and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:UAL) by 11.62 million shares to 5,450 shares, valued at $1.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 218,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.27M shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).