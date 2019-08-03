As National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Stock Declined, Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Cut by $3.26 Million Its Position; Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Raised Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding by $592,896

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 98,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 464,143 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.44 million, down from 563,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 84,031 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Bank Holdings Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBHC); 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS REPORTS 56% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD CPIJ.J – FY INTEREST INCOME OF 15.47 BLN RAND VS 14.93 BLN RAND YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 0.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 12,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 3.35M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.96 million, up from 3.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86 million shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TIM SLOAN SAYS BANK CLOSED 58 BRANCHES THIS QUARTER, 300 TO CLOSE IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – DOJ Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; 06/04/2018 – ISS SAYS “CAUTIONARY SUPPORT” FOR INCUMBENT NOMINEES — ON WELLS FARGO BOARD PRIOR TO 2017 — IS WARRANTED, WHILE SUPPORT FOR ALL NEW NOMINEES IS WARRANTED; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration and Mortgage Practices; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Deserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED

More notable recent National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These small-cap stocks are trading at lower valuations despite big gains – MarketWatch” on September 08, 2018, also Twst.com with their article: “National Bank Holdings Corporation: National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2018 First Quarter Earnings Release – PR Newswire” on April 05, 2018. More interesting news about National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.21 million for 13.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.13% negative EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capstar Finl Hldgs Inc by 84,741 shares to 389,183 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fvcbankcorp Inc by 61,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp accumulated 0.01% or 25,892 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.03% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,526 shares. 8,898 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Boston Prtnrs reported 406,527 shares. Advsr Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 11,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 50,012 shares or 0% of the stock. 47,800 were reported by Spark Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 338 shares. State Street Corporation reported 0% stake. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.11% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 6,574 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.78 million were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 7,495 shares. Davis invested 2.37% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Majedie Asset stated it has 304,868 shares. Aimz Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.48% or 14,487 shares in its portfolio. Archon Partners Limited Liability owns 223,000 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Vgi Prtnrs Pty accumulated 1.20M shares or 5.89% of the stock. Sun Life holds 0.07% or 6,959 shares. Moreover, Bollard Group Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 38,427 shares. 306,728 are owned by Moody Financial Bank Trust Division. One Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Davis Selected Advisers reported 6.54% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt invested in 6,888 shares. Palouse Capital invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Asset Management One Com Ltd holds 2.26 million shares or 0.59% of its portfolio.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 13,930 shares to 35,362 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 107,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 635,838 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.