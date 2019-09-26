As National Beverage (FIZZ) Stock Value Declined, Voloridge Investment Management Has Increased Its Holding by $383,460; As Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Elk Creek Partners Lowered by $2.79 Million Its Holding

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In (RRGB) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 92,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 165,897 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07M, down from 258,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $423.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $32.64. About 157,008 shares traded. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has declined 30.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.19% the S&P500. Some Historical RRGB News: 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN SAYS IT WILL MEET FY EARNINGS TARGETS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin Sees 2Q EPS 55c-EPS 75c; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 22/05/2018 – Red Robin 1Q Comparable Restaurant Rev Down 0.9%; 11/04/2018 – Red Robin is Latest Brand to Join Dinova Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Red Robin; 22/05/2018 – RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT REVENUE DECREASED 0.9%, USING CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Red Robin; 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Red Robin

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 42.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 8,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 29,121 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.30M, up from 20,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 74,537 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 08/03/2018 National Beverage 3Q EPS 88c; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Res Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 61,118 shares to 536,479 shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 33,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold RRGB shares while 38 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.76 million shares or 10.00% less from 15.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation has 0.83% invested in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) for 5,126 shares. 152,296 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 4,102 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Cap Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Amer Century Inc has 637,102 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Citigroup holds 21,858 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office has 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB). Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.08% or 228,854 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 166,716 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intl Gru Incorporated accumulated 9,727 shares.

More notable recent Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 23, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Soft Traffic Hurt Red Robin’s (RRGB) Earnings in Q1? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Red Robin (RRGB) Shares Rise on Vintage Capital Buyout Offer – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “National Cheeseburger Day Deals 2019: Where to Get Cheap or Free Cheeseburgers Today – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Noodles & Co. promotes new board chairman – BizWest” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 237.50% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.36% negative EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.33 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $52,000 was made by Kaufman Glenn B. on Monday, June 10.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 103,855 shares to 2,568 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 135,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,770 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

More notable recent National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “National Beverage Maintains Its Fizz…For Now – Benzinga” on December 07, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lawsuit for Investors in NASDAQ:FIZZ shares against National Beverage Corp. announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on September 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Higher costs ding National Beverage – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why National Beverage Corp. Shares Fell 20.7% in October – The Motley Fool” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Beyond Meat Will Crash When Investors Realize What It’s Really Selling – Forbes” with publication date: September 03, 2019.