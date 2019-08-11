As National Beverage (FIZZ) Shares Declined, Holder Acadian Asset Management Cut Its Stake; Macys (Put) (M) Shareholder Anchorage Capital Group Has Cut Its Position by $48.00 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Beverage Corp (FIZZ) by 44.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 14,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.03% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 32,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Beverage Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 280,349 shares traded. National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has declined 56.09% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIZZ News: 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WINTER QUARTER HEIGHTENS MOMENTUM DESPITE INCLEMENT WEATHER REPORTS NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP; 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite lnclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REV ROSE ABOUT 17 PCT TO $227.5 MLN (NOT ‘ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN’); 08/03/2018 – Winter Quarter Heightens Momentum Despite Inclement Weather Reports National Beverage Corp; 24/05/2018 – National Beverage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 15 Days; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O QUARTERLY REVENUE ROSE 19 PCT TO $731 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NATIONAL BEVERAGE 3Q EPS 88C, EST. 68C (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ National Beverage Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIZZ); 08/03/2018 – RPT-NATIONAL BEVERAGE CORP FIZZ.O – QTRLY SHR $0.88

Anchorage Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Macys Inc (Put) (M) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc analyzed 2.00M shares as the company's stock declined 2.74% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.09M, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 11.74M shares traded or 24.77% up from the average. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 28.85% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.04 per share. FIZZ’s profit will be $34.52M for 14.74 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by National Beverage Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.14% EPS growth.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $359,700 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold FIZZ shares while 37 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.51 million shares or 0.70% less from 10.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,300 are held by Usca Ria Lc. Advisory Services Net Limited Co owns 316 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Impact Advsrs Ltd Co holds 19,850 shares. Bokf Na reported 10,276 shares stake. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 20,406 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Management holds 0% or 4,483 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). 218 were reported by Fmr Lc. Connor Clark Lunn Ltd invested in 0% or 5,525 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Stevens Capital Lp stated it has 9,308 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation stated it has 60,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested in 833,057 shares or 0% of the stock. The Germany-based Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0.01% in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 5,866 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 556,123 shares to 574,658 shares, valued at $9.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 127,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Changyou Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU).

More notable recent National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Why National Beverage Stock Lost 18% in February – Nasdaq" on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "National Beverage: Problems Go Beyond The Lawsuit – Seeking Alpha" published on March 11, 2019, Fool.com published: "Why National Beverage Corp. Shares Fell 20.7% in October – The Motley Fool" on November 12, 2018.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. M’s profit will be $142.07M for 10.56 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.