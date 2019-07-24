As National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Shares Rose, Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Raised Holding; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Maintains Holding in Carlyle Group LP (CG)

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Carlyle Group LP (CG) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 690,184 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.62M, up from 666,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Carlyle Group LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $24.84. About 1.26M shares traded or 62.30% up from the average. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 3.34% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 05/04/2018 – Carlyle picks rich fruit with Accolade Wines deal; 04/04/2018 – CHAMP IS SAID AGREED A$1B DEAL TO SELL ACCOLADE TO CARLYLE: AFR; 01/05/2018 – Carlyle Challenged to Fuel Growth After Record Fundraising Year; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI INCLUDES ASSUMED THIRD PARTY NET DEBT OF ABOUT $1.0 BLN & $140 MLN OF FUTURE VESSEL PAYMENTS; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Eight Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Carlyle C17 Clo, Ltd; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Carlyle said to poach Credit Suisse’s top Indonesia dealmaker – Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – Carlyle-backed Brazilian toy retailer sets price range for IPO; 09/05/2018 – Nordic Aviation Is Said to Attract Carlyle, Blackstone (Correct); 26/04/2018 – AKERS BIOSCIENCES INC AKER.O SAYS APPOINTED RICHARD CARLYLE TARBOX lll AS INTERIM NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/05/2018 – Carlyle to Lend Homebuilder $225 Million for Canada, U.S. Growth

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NBHC) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 31,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 389,218 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.95M, up from 358,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in National Bank Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 129,691 shares traded or 8.15% up from the average. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 0.38% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 21/05/2018 – Brendan W. Zahl, Executive Vice President at Community Banks of Colorado, elected Chair of the Colorado Bankers Association; 02/04/2018 – Those bank holdings will get even bigger because of his latest winning investment involving Bank of America; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORP – COMMON BOOK VALUE PER SHARE WAS $21.19 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 07/03/2018 National Bank Holdings Corp. Chief Accounting Officer Michael J. Daley to Resig; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Bank Holdings Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBHC); 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS INCREASED BY 18% FROM R3.8 BLN TO R4.5 BLN

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86 million and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 53,287 shares to 112,013 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 235,554 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,047 shares, and cut its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $578,760 activity.

More notable recent The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Carlyle Group L.P. (CG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carlyle-backed firm requests two-year approval of U.S. crude export project – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Geron Enhances Oncology Expertise to Advance Corporate Objectives – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Carlyle Group Names Christopher Finn Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Jobs Day Is Here – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold CG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 39.31 million shares or 8.96% less from 43.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 266 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 143,800 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 3,200 shares stake. Us Bank De invested in 0% or 1,700 shares. Sterneck Capital Ltd owns 14,500 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors Inc has 12,136 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2,100 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Communication Na. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 57,966 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate invested 0.01% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Maryland-based Sol Cap Mngmt has invested 0.96% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Moreover, Personal Cap Advsr has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability stated it has 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). 20,950 are owned by Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny. American Fincl Gru Inc has 869,150 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Inc Ny invested in 0% or 500 shares.

More notable recent National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Oil States International, Inc. (OIS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “National Bank Holdings (NBHC) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release – PRNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Officer – PR Newswire” with publication date: May 02, 2018.

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB) by 12,412 shares to 168,321 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itt Inc by 133,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 432,137 shares, and cut its stake in 8X8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold NBHC shares while 45 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.38 million shares or 0.29% more from 27.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 2.81 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Strs Ohio reported 106,000 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). Brandywine Glob Inv Management Lc owns 62,163 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 12,444 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System has 39,993 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Incorporated owns 25,067 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.03% or 53,000 shares. 2.14M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Moreover, Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC). 72 were reported by Royal Bancshares Of Canada. Sei Co owns 274,331 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 787,603 shares.