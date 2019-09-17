As Nat Gas Services (NGS) Share Price Declined, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Trimmed Its Holding; D-E Shaw & Company Cut Its Holding in Hollyfrontier (Put) (HFC) by $1.74 Million as Shares Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Nat Gas Services (NGS) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 52,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% . The institutional investor held 143,952 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38 million, down from 196,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Nat Gas Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 19,115 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Natural Gas Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGS); 08/03/2018 Natural Gas Services 4Q EPS $1.42; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.03; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The EndRAD Trial: Eliminating Total Body Irradiation (TBI) for NGS-MRD Negative Children, Adolescents, and; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ctDNA Dynamic Monitoring and Its Role of Prognosis in Stage II to IIIA NSCLC by NGS; 15/05/2018 – lnvivoscribe Releases the LymphoTrack Dx TRB Assay as CE-Marked IVD Kit, Completing the NGS Clonality Suite for the MiSeq Platform; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 09/05/2018 – Chronicle: Potential buyer considering purchase of NGS; 22/05/2018 – SomaGenics Launches Its RealSeq®-biofluids Kit and Advances Liquid Biopsy Development With New NIH Funding for cf-miRNA NGS Technology

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (Put) (HFC) by 49.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.21% . The hedge fund held 39,300 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.82 million, down from 77,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Hollyfrontier Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 810,781 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 19/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP HFC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Net $268.1M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER RAN 174K B/D PERMIAN CRUDE IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 26/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SEES 2018 REFINING & MARKETING CAPEX OF $375 MLN TO $425 MLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER HASN’T HEARD STATUS OF WOODS CROSS RFS WAIVER; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Statement on the Passing of Former Chairman and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold HFC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amp Investors has invested 0.04% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Alps Advsrs owns 7,549 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 25,837 shares. Smith Graham And Invest LP holds 0.62% or 123,800 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 450,904 shares. Raymond James And Assocs reported 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Amer Int has invested 0.01% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0% or 85 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 47,615 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Ccm Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested 0.06% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 181,742 shares. 96 are owned by Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability. 4,180 are owned by Fifth Third Comml Bank. First Midwest State Bank Division accumulated 9,332 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $124,300 activity.

Analysts await HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, down 31.31% or $0.62 from last year’s $1.98 per share. HFC’s profit will be $234.29 million for 9.85 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by HollyFrontier Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.61% negative EPS growth.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $80.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bt Group Plc (NYSE:BT) by 36,336 shares to 85,414 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2.60M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Chemours Co (Put).

Analysts await Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. NGS’s profit will be $396,809 for 111.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.